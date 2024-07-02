Bb. Lapu-Lapu shares preparations as coronation night draws near

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana candidate for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas Phoebe Tutor Godinez is beginning to feel the pressure of the competition as the coronation night draws near.

In an interview with CDN Digital last July 1, Monday, the lone candidate from Cebu who hails from Lapu-Lapu City says that even with the pressure building up, she knows that this experience will give life lessons she will take with her moving forward.

“6 days to go! I’m feeling the pressure building up as the days pass but at the same time, I am confident knowing the experiences during my journey as a Binibini helped me grow in ways I thought I couldn’t,” she said.

Bb. Lapu-Lapu preparations

Godinez, Bb. Lapu-Lapu, has been seen flaunting her different looks for different events for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas.

And when asked about her preparations, she answered:

“To prepare, I am consistently polishing my skills in both pasarela and QnA. My team and I are checking my previous performances and making adjustments from there and my team and I looking forward to applying those changes on stage this July 7.”

Godinez has shown her pride for her hometown city, Lapu-Lapu during the national costume competition where she wore a bright red and yellow costume called “Kadaugan.”

The costume symbolizes the victory of Mactan’s forefathers against the Spaniards.

Mark your calendars and show your support for Godinez this coming Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Colisuem for the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night.