New DepEd chief is Angara

MANILA, Philippines — The new Education Secretary is Senator Sonny Angara and he will be replacing Vice President Sara Duterte.

This was announced by the Palace on Tuesday.

Angara will take the helm of the Department of Education (DepEd) starting July 19, said the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Vice President Duterte resigned as DepEd chief on June 19. She did not provide a definite reason for quitting and only explained that her action was not a sign of weakness, as it was stirred by compassion for teachers and students.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has announced that he is set to appoint Senator Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara as the new Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), replacing Vice President Sara Duterte who resigned last June 19, 2024, effective July 19, 2024,” the PCO said in a statement.

According to the PCO, President Marcos announced his decision to choose Angara as DepEd secretary during the 17th Cabinet Meeting in the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday.

“Sonny has agreed to take on the brief of the Department of Education,” the PCO quoted Marcos as saying during the meeting.

It also noted that Marcos emphasized before Cabinet members the critical role of the DepEd and the necessity for a leader capable of overseeing its operations.

“DepEd is arguably the most important department given the crucial role of education,” said Marcos, as he pointed out that there were “many excellent candidates” for the position.

The PCO likewise said that Marcos expressed appreciation for Duterte’s service as DepEd chief and that he anticipates a smooth transition with the new department leadership.

Angara, in a separate statement, expressed thanks to Marcos for his “trust” to pick him as new head of DepEd.

“I am committed to working with all sectors of society, including my predecessor, Vice President Sara Duterte, to ensure that every Filipino child has access to quality education. I look forward to building upon her accomplishments,” he said.

“Education is the cornerstone of our nation’s future, and it is through collective effort that we can address the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead. I am eager to collaborate with President Marcos and the entire administration in serving our students, supporting our teachers, and enhancing the overall quality of education in our country,” he added.

Prior to his appointment, Angara served as a senator from 16th to the present Congress, or since 2013.

He chaired multiple Senate panels, including the justice and human rights committee, finance committee, and youth committee.

Angara has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economic and Political Science, and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

He also obtained his Master of Laws from Harvard University.

In an ambush interview on Monday, July 1, Angara said he is “open” to being the next DepEd head if offered to him.

“Opo (Yes). Open tayo kung sakaling pagkatiwalaan (We’re open if given the trust),” he told reporters in Baler, Aurora, where the senator attended celebrations for the 22nd Philippine-Spanish Friendship Day.

Senators have been expressing support for Angara to be the next DepEd secretary, citing his extensive educational background.

