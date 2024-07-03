Big bags are discouraged for spectators of Palaro – Police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Those who wish to watch the Palarong Pambansa 2024 are discouraged from bringing big bags to the venues especially during the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that big bags are not suitable as it can delay in the frisking of attendees at the entrance of the venue.

Instead, she advised the public to bring smaller bags that are easy to open.

READ:

“We just discourage na lang the bringing of big bags kay mao nay maka-hassle nato sa pag-inspect…Although it will just take you seconds but considering the influx of people, it [can] create congestion,” she stated.

“Og magdala man gani, kato na lang mga plastic, kanang cellophane nga dali ablihon,” added Rafter.

The opening ceremony of the much-anticipated Palarong Pambansa 2024 will be held at the Cebu City Sports Complex on July 9.

Rafter relayed that Cebu City acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia declared earlier that the event is open to the public.

However, they are yet to devise a plan on how the entering of spectators will be done, especially because of the expected large number of guests.

Rafter disclosed that the gate closest to the Abellana Police Station will be the entry point for spectators.

She added that personnel will be inspecting the bags of attendees and that there will be K-9 units deployed at the area.

On the day of the Palaro opening, Rafter said that they are anticipating that there will be traffic congestions in some areas, similar to the situation on normal days.

In light of this, Rafter appealed to the general public to be understanding if they encounter traffic congestions on Tuesday.

“That’s why we are appealing to our Cebuanos, katong tanan nga ani karon sa Cebu City. Tuesday is really a big day for Cebu City. It’s our time to show the beauty, the heritage of Cebu City. So we just ask for your consideration, pagsabot nianang higayuna kung naa man gani mga traffic congestion along the way sa inyong mga maagian,” she stated.

According to Rafter, the commanding officers of the different police stations in the city will also be briefed of the plans concerning traffic.

Moreover, an additional 50 law enforcers will be augmented specifically to help control the traffic. | with Arwen Pondoc, CNU Intern

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP