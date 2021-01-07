Police urges churchgoers to avoid bringing backpacks, large bags to Basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Attendees going to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu to celebrate the Fiesta Señor are advised to do away with backpacks and large bags.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) made this announcement on Thursday, January 7, 2021, or on the eve of the first day of the Novena Masses.

“We urge everyone to avoid bringing backpacks and other large bags when going to the church. This is to avoid long lines during inspection as well as for security purposes,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, in Cebuano.

The police in the city have already deployed at least 500 officers to secure the Basilica and its surroundings for the Fiesta Señor 2021.

Fiesta Señor is the week-long religious event in honor of Snr. Sto. Niño.

This year, with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) still present, organizers have trimmed down and cancelled other events in line with the celebration.

They will also impose a limit in the number of attendees of every Mass inside and outside the Basilica in compliance of minimum health standards.

At the open Pilgrim Center within the church property, only up to 1,000 individuals will be allowed to attend.

Minors below 15 years old and elderlies age 65 years old and above are prohibited from participating.

Quarantine passes, on top of face masks and face shields, are also required.

Parilla, on the other hand, said the police did not recommend for a signal interruption considering that all activities for the Fiesta Señor will be confined in and around the Basilica.

“Our police are now ready for the Fiesta Señor. In fact, a Holy Mass and ceremonial send-off were held earlier today (January 7),” he said.

