E-bike driver shot in Cebu City, persons of interest identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines —An e-bike driver was shot by two assailants who began shooting out of nowhere in Sitio Cabancalan 2, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2024.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Inayawan Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a shooting near a bakery in the barangay.

The victim, identified as a man known by the alias “Bryan,” of legal age and a resident of the barangay, earns a living as an e-bike driver.

According to Police Major Jeciree Basitao, chief of the Inayawan Police Station, the victim was idling at a bakery in the area at the time of the incident.

Two assailants, riding a motorcycle without a license plate, allegedly arrived and fired multiple shots.

Basitao said that the suspects fired shots in random directions.

Initial investigations revealed that Bryan was not the intended target of the shooting.

Instead, he was accidentally caught in the crossfire.

Bryan was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury by arriving emergency personnel.

Furthermore, Basitao noted that upon examining the crime scene, they determined the bullets had an upward trajectory.

Therefore, police are considering that the suspects’ intention was not to cause harm but to instill fear.

Basitao also mentioned that the individual inside the bakery was unharmed.

Law enforcement recovered a total of six empty .45 caliber pistol shells from the crime scene.

As of this writing, police have identified two persons of interest (POIs) who are under investigation.

Basitao disclosed that one of them is involved in drug-related activities, prompting a deeper investigation into possible drug-related motives.

Police continue to investigate to determine the motive behind the shooting and identify the assailants.

