Lapu-Lapu City uses mobile app to collect payments, taxes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Paying taxes in Lapu-Lapu City has now become hassle-free after the city government partnered with a mobile wallet app to modernize and streamline the collection of payments for traffic violations, taxes, and environmental fees.

With this initiative, drivers cited for traffic violations can pay their fines online through the mobile wallet app.

The new system has eliminated the need to endure long queues at the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO). Traffic officers have also received their mobile phones and official QR codes from the mobile wallet app.

On Tuesday, July 2, City Traffic Management System (CTMS) personnel, led by Mario Napuli, underwent an orientation on effectively utilizing the platform at the City’s Session Hall.

The training aims to equip traffic enforcers with the necessary knowledge and skills to ensure smooth and efficient transactions.

Claire Cabalda, Officer-in-Charge of CTO, highlighted that the collaboration will enhance the efficiency of the city administration and benefit traffic violators.

With this option, violators no longer need to visit the city hall or the CTMS office to settle their citations, making the process more convenient.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan expressed his delight with this milestone, emphasizing its pioneering role among other highly urbanized cities in Central Visayas. He said this initiative reflects the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s concerted effort to leverage technology to improve public services.

This marks a significant milestone in the city’s journey toward a more digitally advanced and citizen-centric administration.

