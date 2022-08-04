Lapu-Lapu City is 7th among PH’s cities with high revenue collection efficiency

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City was among the Top 10 cities in the country cited for their efficient collection of locally sourced revenues for the fiscal year 2021.

This was based on the report from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF).

The city ranks 7th with a collection efficiency of P130.7 percent.

Lapu-Lapu City has a target collection of P1,179,670,000 in 2021. However, their locally sourced revenue (LSR) collection has reached P1,542,180,000.

“Usa ka dakong dungog kanatong Oponganon ang maong kalampusan nga atong nakab-ot tungod sa paningkamot sa atong mga collection officers,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said on a Facebook post.

Chan also thanked the taxpayers for paying their taxes on time, despite the challenges and crises that they’ve faced.

“Di usab kini mahitabo kung dili tungod kaninyu nga atong pinalanggang mga taxpayers nga bisan pa man sa pandemiya ug kalamidad, mitabang gayud kamo sa pagpanday sa atong malig-on nga syudad pinaagi sa pagbayad sa inyung taxes sa tukmang oras,” he added.

In return, Chan promised to improve the city’s services to the public so that their taxes will not be put to waste.

Urdaneta City in Pangasinan topped the recent rankings with a collection efficiency of 175.9 percent. /rcg

