Rama: Remember me for my achievements, not my suspension

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama wishes to be remembered for his accomplishments, not for his suspension, during his “Backstage” State of the City Address (BaSOCA) on Thursday, July 4.

He said that since 1992, he has been able to initiate 600 projects even before he was elected as the city’s mayor and pleaded not to erase them.

“I was looking at the audio-visual presentation daghan kaayo sa pagkatinuoray, 600 gud na akong projects since 1992. 600 sa tinuod lang. ‘Nya mao na, I wish [since] naa man mo dinhi, ayaw intawn na ninyo papasa,” Rama said.

In his BaSOCA, he highlighted the accomplishments his office had achieved even before his suspension.

During the event, an AVP showcased his projects, including sports events like Palarong Pambansa 2024 and CViRAA 2024, educational initiatives like ‘Tara Basa,’ housing program ‘Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino,’ healthcare initiative ‘Bakuna Ta,’ environmental efforts such as ‘Gubat sa baha with CCDRRMO’ and ‘Likay sa landslide,’ the newly opened ‘Plaza sa Katawhan,’ cultural celebrations like Sinulog Festival at SRP grounds, historical events ‘Kaplag sa San Nicolas,’ ‘Gabii sa Kabilin,’ and ‘Buhing Kalbaryo,’ and inclusive events for ‘Pride Month’ supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event also highlighted his platform ‘BARUG CEBU CITY’ which is geared towards his aspiration of a “Singapore-like Cebu City with Melbourne features.”

READ: Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama suspended for 6 months

Is politics behind Rama’s suspension order?

EXPLAINER: Rama suspension and why the Ombudsman ordered it?

In his speech, Rama stated that he is a “people’s mayor” and he will continue serving his constituents despite his suspension. He emphasized that with support from his wife, Malou, and the backing of his supporters, he aims to foster unity by eliminating negativity like “rancor, bitterness, anger, and vengeance.”

“I’m a people’s mayor. I have been awarded by PMAP (People Management Association of the Philippines) as “The People’s Manager” and I will continue to be a people servant. I guarantee, up to the last drop of my blood, for as long as my wife will support me, I will serve all of you (with) no distinction, from the bottom of my heart because I want to die light. I want to journey light and remove “rancor, bitterness, anger, and vengeance. That is not my cup of tea and you know that,” Rama stated.

City officials including Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, councilors Joy Pesquera, Rhea Mae Jakosalem, and Phillip Zafra, former City Budget Officer Jerone Castillo, Department of General Services Head Ian Hassamal, and preventively suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell attended the event. Several barangay captains and SK officials also showed support in their respective uniforms.

During the press conference following Rama’s BaSOCA, questions arose about alleged misuse of government vehicles and whether Hontiveros would be his running mate. Rama redirected focus to the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 and emphasized Cebu City’s readiness as host. Despite his suspension, Rama affirmed ongoing improvements for the event with support from Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros and Councilor Phillip Zafra.

Rama was preventively suspended on May 8 due to issues involving unpaid salaries and alleged discrimination against four regular employees. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP