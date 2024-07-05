Trillanes files plunder, graft raps vs ex-President Duterte, Go

MANILA, Philippines – Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV filed a complaint for plunder against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday.

Trillanes alleged that Duterte and Go “facilitated corrupt practices, specifically the awarding of more than a hundred government contracts to companies owned by Go’s father and brother worth at least P6.6 billion.

“All the elements of plunder are clearly present in this case. Mr. Bong Go, in conspiracy with Mr. Duterte, used his position, authority and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family. The evidence presented in the complaint is compelling and warrants a plunder charge,” Trillanes said.

Aside from plunder, both Duterte and Go were also accused of violating Republic Act No. 3019 (The Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Republic Act No. 6713 (The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

According to the complaint, from 2007 to 2018, Go’s father and brother’s companies allegedly received a total of P6.6 billion worth of contracts despite lacking the required contractors’ license to undertake large-scale projects.

INQUIRER.net has contacted the camps of former president Duterte and Go but has yet to receive a response as of this posting.

