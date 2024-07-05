Thief caught taking phone in Cebu City mall, says sorry to victim

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who was caught grabbing a phone inside a woman’s bag at an arcade inside a shopping mall in Cebu City, reportedly apologized to the victim who caught him in the act before giving it back.

The failed theft attempt happened inside a shopping mall in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, July 4, 2025.

The incident was captured on video by one of the victims, who then posted it online to raise awareness.

The victims, Angelene and Alexas, both of legal age, live outside of the Philippines and came to Cebu recently for a vacation.

At past 2 p.m. on Thursday, the two met up at an arcade inside a mall to spend time together before going back home.

While they were playing a game, however, a man appeared from the side and sneakily grabbed a mobile phone inside Angeline’s bag.

Unknown to him, his act was caught on camera as Alexa was videotaping their game.

In a phone interview with local media, the victims recalled how they did not expect to encounter a thief on their supposed fun day out.

Alexa said that she was constantly keeping an eye on their bags that also contained their important documents, which they placed on a chair nearby.

She said that she noticed the man appear from the side holding a chair cushion and pause briefly near her friend’s bag.

After seeing that the man took the phone, Alexa immediately called his attention.

When confronted, she said that the man said “Ay sorry sorry. Sorry,” before handing the phone back to her.

After the man left, the victims gathered their belongings and reported the incident to a staff of the arcade.

They said that they asked for the staff’s help in reporting the incident to authorities as they were afraid that the man could be waiting for them outside.

Following this unexpected encounter, the two women said that it taught them a lesson to not be complacent with where they would place their belongings in public areas.

Law enforcers are now conducting an investigation to identify the man in the video, according to Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, City Director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Furthermore, Dalogdog reminded young individuals spending time at recreational places to refrain from leaving their things unattended to avoid thefts.

