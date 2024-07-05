cdn mobile

Palarong Pambansa 2024: President Marcos to grace opening program

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 05,2024 - 04:59 PM

Palarong Pambansa 2024

Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. | FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Philippine President Ferdinand “Bong-Bong” Marcos Jr. will attend the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on July 9, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This was confirmed by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman and one of Palarong Pambansa’s main organizers, John Pages to CDN Digital.

Although it’s a tradition for the country’s top leaders to attend the sports meet’s opening ceremony, there hasn’t been any confirmation of Marcos’s attendance until Friday.

In a statement forwarded by Pages, he said that he had a virtual meeting with the “Office of the President” to discuss important measures about the event.

“We just concluded a Zoom meeting with the Office of the President to discuss the Program, protocols, and security measures for the Opening,” said Pages.

Already confirmed to attend is outgoing Department of Education (DepEd) secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Other VIPs expected to attend during the opening ceremony are Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and suspended Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama.

More than 12,000 athletes will converge at the CCSC during the opening ceremony of Palarong Pambansa 2024 on July 9.

Cebu City last hosted the country’s largest sports spectacle in 1994.

