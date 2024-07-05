Palarong Pambansa 2024 app now available for download
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Palarong Pambansa 2024 App can now be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Android’s Play Store starting today, June 5.
Four days before the opening of the most-awaited, grandest week-long sports celebration in the country, Palaro enthusiasts can now access the app and view the game schedules on the Palarong Pambansa official website.
For the first time, Palarong Pambansa will feature a new app offering YouTube live streams of games, venues, medal standings, news updates, and tourist spots near the venues.
To recall, the app was officially launched on Tuesday, July 2, during a press conference at the Cebu City Hall which was attended by Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages, UBX president and CEO John Januszczak, and Aboitiz Power senior vice president and chief operations officer Anton Perdices.
The Palaro app was developed by Aboitiz Power and UBX, the digital development arm of Aboitiz Corporation.
“This may already be accessed by IOS and Android users starting on Friday, July 5,” said John Januszczak at the conference.
Palarong Pambansa schedule of games
Meanwhile, as of this posting, the game schedules are not yet complete, only the schedules of the following sports have been released on the Palarong Pambansa official website:
- Archery: July 12-15
- Arnis: July 11-15
- Athletics: July 11-15
- Badminton: July 11-14
- Baseball: July 11-14
- Basketball (3×3): July 14-15
- Billiards: No specified dates
- Dancesport: July 11
- Table Tennis: July 11-15
- Taekwondo: July 12-16
