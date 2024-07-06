cdn mobile

Cebu Province to host a ‘spectacular’ Palaro closing ceremony

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 06,2024 - 06:15 AM

palaro closing

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, together with Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages (not in photo) and other organizers of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, met to discuss the event’s closing ceremony that Cebu Province will host. /Photo: Sugbo News

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu Provincial Government will treat the delegates of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 to a fitting finale after the week-long competition, as it hosts the closing ceremony on July 16 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This was announced by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, who is also one of the organizers of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“Together with Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia, we met with Gov. Gwen Garcia to discuss the details for the closing ceremony,” said Pages.

He revealed that the closing ceremony will be a ‘spectacular’ and ‘never-seen-before’ show, which will cost the Cebu Province P8 million.

This is another first in Palarong Pambansa, as organizers have leveled up a supposedly simple closing ceremony from previous hosts.

“The entire cost of the July 16 closing ceremony, amounting to P8 million, will be shouldered by the Provincial Government. We expect a spectacular, never-seen-before show,” Pages said.

Although there are no details yet on who will perform during the closing ceremony, Cebu Province is renowned for its grandiose annual Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

This festival is different from the iconic Sinulog Festival. Instead, it showcases Cebu’s diverse cultural festivals from various cities and towns, coinciding with the Cebu Province’s founding anniversary.

