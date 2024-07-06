Cebu FC faces Laguna in a ‘must-win’ PFL match on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With two matches remaining in their Philippines Football League (PFL) season, the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are aiming for a crucial win to secure a ticket to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

The Gentle Giants will host one of their rival clubs, Stallion Laguna FC, today, July 6, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

A win over Stallion Laguna would virtually secure the Gentle Giants the second overall place in the PFL team standings, meaning they will represent the Philippines in the AFC Cup for the second time.

Currently, the Gentle Giants have 33 points, while Stallion Laguna has 29 points. Kaya FC Iloilo is on top with 34 points.

After the match against Laguna, Cebu FC will wrap up its PFL season with a match against Mendiola FC 1991 on July 13, at the same venue.

Cebu FC is currently displaying dominance in the PFL, having stretched their winning streak to eight matches since May.

In their last match on June 29, Cebu FC thrashed the visiting Philippine Army FC to remain unbeaten at home.

Meanwhile, Stallion Laguna is still reeling from its 2-3 defeat by Kaya FC on June 30 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, which further solidified Kaya’s position at the top of the PFL standings, earning them a ticket to the AFC Champions League.

The kickoff for the match between Cebu FC and Stallion Laguna FC is at 5 p.m.

PFL opens sixth season in Manila, Talisay

