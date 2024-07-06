Davao Region official: We are given a home, away from home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The spokesperson of the Davao Region to this year’s Palarong Pambansa said they already felt the warm Cebuano hospitality the very moment they set foot in Cebu City.

“We are given a home away from home,” said Department of Education (DepEd) Region 11 Spokesperson, Dodong Danilo, regarding their first day in Cebu City as delegates of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Danilo said that even if the Palarong Pambansa competition has not yet started, they already had a wonderful stay in the city.

“Pag-abot palang namo daan dinhi, gibati na namo daan ang kainit sa ilang pagdawat sa amoa,” he said.

The Davao Region official also said that they are being greeted with Sinulog festivity during their arrival at the Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School on Thursday, July 4.

The spokesperson extended his gratitude to the school principal, teachers, security, and the three barangays surrounding the school for taking the extra mile to protect and comfort them.

“With respect sa accommodation gipanangkamotan sa school host nga mahatag nila ang tanan even beyond but of course with limitations,” Danilo said.

DepEd Davao Regional Director, Allan Farnazo, reminded all the delegates that they should accept what the billeting school can provide and should not ask for “out of this world” services like those found in hotels.

The Davao Region Delegation heads repeatedly remind their athletes about possible situations that may arise in the billeting quarters, especially for those student-athletes who are participating in the national competition for the first time.

“Katong mga karaan na, they already knew sa kahimtang ug sistema,” Danilo added.

Some delegates expressed their concern about the low supply of water in the billeting quarters but said they understood the situation.

“Nasabtan namo na and we accepted that wholeheartedly. Mao nang dili kayo concern sa amoa na kay nakita namo ang effort pud sa atong billeting school,” he added, saying that the school personnel are the ones fetching water to fill up their drum containers.

He also said that it’s not the fault of the school, nor the LGU for having a shortage and this situation always happens in every athletic meet, and all contingent in the whole country already knew about this situation.

Meanwhile, Danilo emphasizes the importance of the billeting schools in their Palarong Pambansa journey, stating that the response of the billeting schools affects the athletes.

“Karon palang daan, kami tanan pinaagi sa among Regional Director, Allan Farnazo, nagpasalamat kami sa Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School teaching force and the non-teaching force,” the Davao Region official said.

