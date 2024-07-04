Palarong Pambansa 2024: CCPO on full alert to secure games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now on full alert status for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 which will officially start next week.

This was announced by CCPO city director Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog in an interview with local media during an inspection in one of the meet’s billeting centers on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

“We are now in full alert status tungod sa upcoming na Palarong Pambansa 2024. Although magstart ang opening sa July 9 pa, pero kita, sayo pa lang kaayo nag-andam na gyud ta kay kabalo ta nga daghan na kaayog mga nidagsa nga mga delegates gikan sa nagkalain laing lugar,” he stated.

Dalogdog led the inspection on a few of the 20 billeting centers for the delegates of Palaro on Thursday morning.

READ:

Authorities first visited the Lahug Elementary School, where the participants from the Caraga region are billeted.

They then headed to the Mabalo Elementary School, where the police chief even welcomed some delegates from the Cordillera region.

The last two billeting quarters for Palarong Pambansa 2024 they inspected were the Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School and Mabolo Elementary School.

According to Dalogdog, their forces are ready to secure the national sports event and ensure the safety of all the 15,000 expected guests.

He also disclosed that they have deployed around 2,000 personnel a day earlier than the initial send-off ceremony because several participants arrived in Cebu City much earlier.

“Ang atong mga kapulisan, ready na gyud ta no. In fact, ang atoang deployment nagsugod ni siya during the send-off ceremony. Naa na may mga delegates nga nangabot na diri sa Cebu City. So diha diha dayon, wala na ta magdugay no. Nagdeploy na dayon ta sa atoang mga kapulisan. Supposedly dapat sa June 29 pa magstart ang atong deployment. Pero June 28 pa lang, during sa send-off ceremony, namonitor nato nga daghan nag mga participants sa umaabot nga Palarong Pambansa nga anaana na sa mga billeting area,” stated Dalogdog.

To ward off possible robbers from the billeting quarters, Dalogdog said he has instructed the assigned officers to conduct roving of the concerned areas.

Dalogdog stressed that roving is necessary especially at the back of these schools at night because robbers may take advantage of poor lighting. Roving during the day is also crucial because this is when Palarong Pambansa 2024 athletes are out of their quarters to compete.

Aside from this, the police chief requested personnel of the billeting quarters to monitor if their Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are functioning properly.

The deployed policemen were also told to keep their appearances neat and to always wear their proper uniforms while on duty, added Dalogdog.

“Mao na siya ang usa sa pahimangno sa atoang regional director, si Police Brigadier General Anthony Abellana Aberin, nga kinahanglan nga ang atong mga kapulisan samtang sila nadeploy sa mga kanya-kanyang billeting quarters or asa man sila…kinihanglan atong mga kapulisan, presentable. Proper haircut, wala silay mga bigote or unsa pa. Kinihanglan i-observe nila ang tamang bihis,” he stated.

Palarong Pambansa 2024 returns to Cebu City after 30 years.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP