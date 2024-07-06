Lapu-Lapu City fire: 4 families displaced

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A total of four families, consisting of 12 individuals, were left homeless in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio San Roque, Upper Kagudoy in Brgy. Basak in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday morning.

The first alarm fire that burned three homes was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. It was placed under control at 9:46 a.m. before it was finally put out at 9:54 a.m.

Damage to properties caused by the Saturday morning fire was pegged at P180, 000.

READ: Lapu-Lapu fire razes P2.5M worth of properties

Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Jeffrey Gerodiaz, the fire investigator, said that no one was reported injured during the fire incident.

Gerodiaz said the fire was traced to have started at the kitchen of the residence of Denia Padilla.

READ: Twin fires hit Lapu-Lapu City on May 18

He is looking at the possibility of a butane canister explosion as the cause of the fire.

“Pag-check nako sa ilang butane, nakita gyud nako sa ilang butane ang part nga sudlanan sa cannister is medyo ni-expand. Unya ang gipatungan nga tiles, duna gyud siyay indication nga murag nabuthan,” Gerodiaz said.

READ: Consolacion, Cebu factory fire destroys P17.5M worth of property

“Ang mga silingan pod, nakadungog kuno sila ug paka-paka,” he added.

However, Gerodiaz is yet to complete his investigation on the matter before he can be certain.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP