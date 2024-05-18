Twin fires hit Lapu-Lapu City on May 18

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Two fire incidents were reported in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, May 18.

The first one broke out at around 11:05 a.m. in Purok Rambo in Brgy. Babag and displaced three families consisting of 13 individuals.

According to fire investigators, the flame damaged the house of Imelda Berdin, 56, that was occupied by Macrie Degamo and several others.

The first alarm fire was put out at 11:42 a.m.

Damages caused by the flame was pegged at P30, 000.

A few minutes after the fire in Brgy. Babag broke out, another incident was reported in Sitio Mindolog, Brgy. Subabasbas at around 11:13 a.m.

It affected a structure that was used as a storage area for pro-biotic environs- feeds for shrimps and owned by Louie Libarios.

The first alarm fire in Subabasbas was put out at 12:17 p.m. with damages estimated to have reached P10, 000.

As of this writing, the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department continue to investigate the causes of the two fire incidents.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, fire investigators said.

