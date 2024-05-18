cdn mobile

Twin fires hit Lapu-Lapu City on May 18

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 18,2024 - 07:52 PM

Twin fires hit Lapu-Lapu City on May 18

Fire broke out in Sitio Mindolog, Brgy. Subabasbas in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, May 18. | Photo from Lapu-Lapu City PIO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Two fire incidents were reported in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, May 18.

The first one broke out at around 11:05 a.m. in Purok Rambo in Brgy. Babag and displaced three families consisting of 13 individuals.

According to fire investigators, the flame damaged the house of Imelda Berdin, 56, that was occupied by Macrie Degamo and several others.

The first alarm fire was put out at 11:42 a.m.

READ: Consolacion, Cebu factory fire destroys P17.5M worth of property

Damages caused by the flame was pegged at P30, 000.

READ: LOOK: Fire razes 300 homes in Lapu-Lapu City

A few minutes after the fire in Brgy. Babag broke out, another incident was reported in Sitio Mindolog, Brgy. Subabasbas at around 11:13 a.m.

READ: Lapu-Lapu firecracker factory hit by fire: 4 dead

It affected a structure that was used as a storage area for pro-biotic environs- feeds for shrimps and owned by Louie Libarios.

The first alarm fire in Subabasbas was put out at 12:17 p.m. with damages estimated to have reached P10, 000.

As of this writing, the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department continue to investigate the causes of the two fire incidents.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, fire investigators said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fire, Lapu-Lapu City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.