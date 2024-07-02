Lapu-Lapu fire razes P2.5M worth of properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eight houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio Bagumbayan 1, Brgy. Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, July 2.

The first alarm fire broke out at 12:55 a.m. but it was only reported to authorities at 1:10 a.m. It was placed under control almost an hour later or at 1:54 a.m. before it was finally put out at 2:30 a.m.

Fire investigators said damages caused by the fire reached P2.5 million.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Oiretuele Baguio of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said that the fire was traced to have started at the residence of Melody Omongos.

Baguio said that the fire broke out while Omongos and members of her family were asleep. It later on spread to seven other nearby structures.

The fire burned six homes and damaged two others.

Short circuit?

Luckily, none of the fire victims were injured as they fled their burning homes, Baguio said.

Baguio said that the fire was believed to have started at the electrical connection of the ceiling fan at the Omongos residence.

“Pero wala ta kahibalo kung unsa ang iyahang nature of ignition. It could be overloading. It could be arcing or it could be loose connection. Or it could be short circuit,” Baguio said.

Baguio said they are looking at all angles to determine the actual cause of the fire.

In addition, they are also looking into the cause of explosions that were heard when the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, Baguio is urging Lapu-Lapu City residents to immediately call the nearest fire station in case a fire to ensure immediate response.

