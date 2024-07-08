cdn mobile

Tennis: Top seed Sinner eases into Wimbledon quarter-finals

By: Agence France Presse July 08,2024 - 02:10 AM

Tennis: Top seed Sinner eases into Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner returns the ball to USA’s Ben Shelton during their men’s singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2024.| AFP

World number one Jannik Sinner moved into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) win over American 14th seed Ben Shelton on Sunday.

Sinner survived a late flurry of pressure from Shelton on Court One as he reached the last eight at the All England Club for a third successive year.

The 22-year-old Italian top seed is bidding to win the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time.

Sinner, who won his maiden Slam crown at the Australian Open earlier this year, will face Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semi-finals.

Sinner’s best performance at Wimbledon came in 2023 when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

