cdn mobile

Euro 2024: European Championship in Germany, what it’s all about

With four teams left after the semifinals, here are some facts about the European tournament

By: Associated Press July 08,2024 - 02:30 AM

Euro 2024: European Championship in Germany, what it's all about. Euro 2024: Ronaldo vs Mbappé, clash of generations, gives football game some extra spice. This combination file photos made on July 3, 2024, shows, at left Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024; and, at right, France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on July 1, 2024. | Photo by Javier SORIANO and Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

This combination file photos made on July 3, 2024, shows, at left Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024; and, at right, France’s forward #10 Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on July 1, 2024. | FILE PHOTO AFP

The European Championship, also known as Euro 2024, has reached the semifinals, with four teams left in the quadrennial soccer tournament, which is being played in Germany. Here’s what to know about the final games:

Which teams have made it to the semifinals?

The first semifinal will be played in Munich on July 9 between Spain and France. The Netherlands faces England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on July 10. Both games kick off at 9 p.m. local time, or 3 p.m. ET.

Have those countries won the European Championship before?

Spain has won the tournament three times, including back-to-back trophies in 2008 and 2012. Many consider them the favorites to win this year after they defeated host nation Germany in the quarterfinals.

READ MORE:

Euro 2024: France sends Ronaldo, Portugal packing on penalties

Euro 2024: Ronaldo vs Mbappé gives football game some extra spice

Euro 2024: Ronaldo’s tears turn to cheers as Portugal survives

Euro 2024: European Championship in Germany, what it's all about. The UEFA Euro 2024 trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 14, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

The UEFA Euro 2024 trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 14, 2024. | Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

France won in 1984 and 2000. It also reached the final in 2016, but lost to Portugal.

The Netherlands’ only European title came in 1988. England has never won the European Championship, but was runner-up in the previous edition, which Italy won. Originally scheduled for 2020, that tournament was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch Euro 2024?

U.S. viewers can watch Euro 2024 on Fox.

Where is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo exited the tournament with Portugal in the quarterfinals after losing a penalty shootout to France. The 39-year-old Portuguese great was competing in a record sixth European Championship. He said it was his last.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Euro 2024, football
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.