Euro 2024: European Championship in Germany, what it’s all about

The European Championship, also known as Euro 2024, has reached the semifinals, with four teams left in the quadrennial soccer tournament, which is being played in Germany. Here’s what to know about the final games:

Which teams have made it to the semifinals?

The first semifinal will be played in Munich on July 9 between Spain and France. The Netherlands faces England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on July 10. Both games kick off at 9 p.m. local time, or 3 p.m. ET.

Have those countries won the European Championship before?

Spain has won the tournament three times, including back-to-back trophies in 2008 and 2012. Many consider them the favorites to win this year after they defeated host nation Germany in the quarterfinals.

France won in 1984 and 2000. It also reached the final in 2016, but lost to Portugal.

The Netherlands’ only European title came in 1988. England has never won the European Championship, but was runner-up in the previous edition, which Italy won. Originally scheduled for 2020, that tournament was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch Euro 2024?

U.S. viewers can watch Euro 2024 on Fox.

Where is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo exited the tournament with Portugal in the quarterfinals after losing a penalty shootout to France. The 39-year-old Portuguese great was competing in a record sixth European Championship. He said it was his last.

