Chess: IM Pimentel rules CCS Cup’s open division 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel was the winner of the Second Cebu Chess Society Cup’s open division as the tournament officially closed its curtains on Sunday, July 7, at the GMall of Cebu.

IM Pimentel, a player of the Toledo Xignex Trojans, was the only player in the open division to finish with a near-perfect 8.0 points in the nine-round Swiss system competition.

He was the open division’s best woodpusher that fielded around a hundred seasoned players including several fellow IMs, National Masters (NMs), FIDE Masters (FM), and notable players.

IM Pimentel incredibly won eight straight matches. He defeated Khent Darylle Delig, Vince Duane Pascual, Jan Francis Mirano, Jhulo Goloran, and 11th seed and National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon.

As the fourth seed of the open division, IM Pimentel staged a huge upset win in the sixth round after beating top-seed and fellow IM, Kim Steven Yap.

He went on to win the next two matches against Don Tyronne Delos Santos and FM Alekhine Nouri.

However, IM Pimentel’s winning streak ended in the final round after he lost to fifth seed and eventual second placer, FM Mark Jay Bacojo.

FM Bacojo secured the second place by scoring 7.5 points, while NM Ganzon rounded off the top three with 7.0 points.

IM Pimentel pocketed P20,000 cash prize as the champion, while FM Bacojo went home with P15,000, and P10,000 went to NM Ganzon.

In the 17-under division, Jersey Marticio hoisted the title after scoring 8.0 points. Top seed Christian Pelione claimed the second place with 7.5 points, while Michael Jan Inigo completed the top three woodpushers with 6.5 points.

Marticio received P7,000 cash prize, while Pelione earned P5,000, and P3,000 went to Inigo.

On the other hand, Arena International Master (AIM) Pat Ferdolf Macabulos captured the title in the 13-under. Macabulos who is a Palarong Pambansa-bound athlete from Region 3 put on a stellar performance by scoring a perfect 9.0 points.

Faith Argenal placed second with 7.5 points, followed by Rolando Pamplona III with 7.0 points.

Lastly, Redgelee Gerard Romeo topped the 9-under category after finishing his campaign with 8.5 points. Adrian Villarojo (7.5) and Sofia Tanya Sy (7.0) placed second and third respectively.

The top three players in both the 13-under and 9-under all received cash prizes as well.

A total of 327 woodpushers competed in the two-day tournament backed by the Psalm Property Venture and Development Corporation that aims to discover the future chess masters in the region.

Photo caption: IM Joel Pimentel (middle) is flanked by Cebu Chess Society’s Michael Joseph Pagaran (right) and Atty. Atty. Gerald Serbise (left) during the awarding. | Contributed photo

