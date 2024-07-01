Ace Cebuano junior chess player to compete in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Cebuano woodpusher John Dave Lavandero of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will don the country’s tri-colors as he competes in the Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships 2024 scheduled from July 12 to 21 in Penang, Malaysia.

Lavandero, one of the top junior woodpushers in Cebu, is currently coached by International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap who is also the head coach of the UC Webmasters’ chess team.

For Lavandero, he is thrilled for the rare opportunity to represent the Philippines in this major international chess tournament.

” I am thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this event, which would have been out of reach for me without the help of God, and my coach IM Kim Steven Yap and the financial support of the University of Cebu and Sir Bogie Lim,” he said.

“This is my first time competing abroad, and if I do very well, I would be more motivated to compete in more international tournaments. For this tournament, I hope to play extremely well and grab a title! My preparation has involved consistent practice, solving puzzles, and making strategic opening preparations.”

For IM Yap, he is confident that his prized ward will perform well in Malaysia.

IM Yap said that it’s Lavandero’s chance to etch his name in the international scene if he wins the title in his division. He has been coaching Lavandero since 2019 as a varsity chess player of the University of Cebu.

“I also grabbed my 2nd IM norm in Malaysia where in I defeated GM Julio Catalino Sadorra, the number 1 player in the Philippines today. So, It’s his (Lavandero) chance to make a name for himself,” said IM Yap who is also a player of the vaunted Toledo-Xignex Trojans.

Lavandero has been one of the busiest local woodpushers in Cebu lately. He competed in various tournaments and won his first open title earlier this year at the One Central Eagles Region Annual Chess Tournament.

He also competed during the Cebu Chess Masters Invitational where he went against his own coach, IM Yap, and several notable Cebuano woodpushers.

