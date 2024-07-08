Cebu solidifies position as M.I.C.E. destination

Over 150 business leaders, travel and tour industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, hoteliers, partners from government and media convened for the 2024 Padayon Cebu: Tourism Forum held at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on July 3, Wednesday.

Cebu’s call to action on gastronomy is part of the prioritization of tourism among top drivers of economic growth in Central Visayas, including the finalization of the MICE roadmap and the capacity enhancement and capability building programs.

Aimed to amplify Cebu’s tourism industry and potentials for meeting, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions (M.I.C.E), the forum underscored how MICE industry plays an important segment of the hospitality and tourism industry wherein professional and business-related events, are planned and executed vis-a-vis demands of the concerned corporate house.

Prominent to the discussion were the remarks of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Hon. Junard Chan of the ongoing infrastructure development which supports tourism initiatives, House Representative, Hon. Cindy Chan, DOT Asec Bueno and TBP Phil Maria Margarita Nograles.

The engaging presentation of Ms. Maria Margarita Nograles made us realize that TBP is just a call away for the “Filipino brand of Excellence.”

Presentations from Ms. Garlic Garcia of Viu Philippines on how content drives tourism across countries as well as CIFF’s President, Crispo Mojica’s aspiration of making the Cebu Film festival will be the country’s premier local and international festival in the next 10 years.

Our afternoon session highlighted the Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbu program of the Province of Cebu showcasing existing government programs and projects are avenues to leverage on and work with.

Moreover, an exposition of how digital nomads are shaping the travel industry and what are the infrastructure requirements to support them as shared by Umandap Global Enterprise LLC, UAE, and Co- Founder of Montenegro Digital Nomads Collective CEO, Ms. Katrina “Kach” Umandap-Howe along with DICT Regional Director, Frederick Dc. Amores.

Consequently, a sharing from RAFI embedded with religion and faith attracts travelers from around the world – the “Gabie sa Kabilin”.

Additionally, GIGIL shared how advertising helps in attracting and convincing consumers, modifying their behavior, and increasing the number of tourists. Tourism advertisements contribute to the development of a state or country by promoting tourism and creating awareness among consumers.

The colorful narratives vibrant adventures as presented by DOT Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar of Mindanao Tourism Best Practices including empowering the local indigenous community as well as steering inclusivity, making Mindanao HALAL ready and caters to a wide Muslim community.

Furthermore, a panel discussion on Cebu’s niche tourism which include Adventure, Diving and kayaking, education tourism, Filipino martial arts, Gaming and e-Sports. The discussion emphasized how sports tourism can promote social, economic and environmental action as it accelerates development and can leave a long-lasting positive legacy.

With the ongoing development of the SMX and Mactan Convention Center, Cebu is ready to bring in opportunities which support economic development, growth initiatives, technological advancements, infrastructure development and youth entrepreneurship.

The last panel with TIEZA, HRRAC, CATOS and MCIA emphasized how synergies and collaborations will address gaps to support tourism infrastructure development, incentives, connectivity, and accommodation and how we can proceed in synergy and act on our commitment to expand the horizon of Cebu’s tourism whether MICE, gastronomy, and or niche tourism.

CCCI Executive Director Joy Lorena A. Segismar, furnished the synthesis and ways forward by reiterating the chamber’s steadfast commitment to promoting tourism initiatives, with continued dialogue among industry, government, civil society organizations, local communities and the academe.

Moreover, CCCI will activate partnerships with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and bring the MICE Programs, particularly training programs in Cebu for local stakeholders, industry players and related value chain to reskill and upskill and build a MICE ALLIANCE for CEBU.

For more information, one may call CCCI at 232-1421 or email at [email protected].

