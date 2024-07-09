DITO co-presents Palarong Pambansa 2024: Elevating youth and connectivity

DITO Telecommunity has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) to co-present Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City. This collaboration underscores DITO’s commitment to nation-building, youth development, and showcasing Filipino talent.

Part of our core mission is empowering Filipino communities. Evelyn Jimenez

DITO’s Chief Revenue Officer Consumer

Empowering communities and showcasing talent

Evelyn Jimenez, DITO’s Chief Revenue Officer Consumer, emphasized the company’s dedication beyond providing next-generation technology and value-for-money products. “Part of our core mission is empowering Filipino communities,” she stated.

This partnership is a testament to DITO’s commitment to nation-building and its aim to nurture Filipino talent and excellence. Through initiatives like the Galing DITO campaign, launched in 2022, DITO has championed undiscovered talents and empowered Filipinos to showcase their skills in various passions.

The Galing DITO campaign aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Palarong Pambansa. It celebrates the diversity and richness of Filipino culture and identity, providing a powerful platform for local artists and athletes. Supporting Palarong Pambansa 2024 further solidifies DITO’s role as a champion of youth development and sports excellence in the Philippines.

Enhancing the event experience with cutting-edge technology

Rodolfo “Genboy” Santiago, DITO’s Chief Technology Officer highlighted how DITO is set to enhance the experience of athletes and attendees at this year’s event. DITO’s high-speed 5G connectivity will power various headquarters and gaming venues, ensuring reliable internet access.

“Our strength lies in our standalone 5G technology, which brings greater capacity, wider coverage, and internet connection speeds 20 times faster than 4G,” Santiago explained. This technology will deliver minimum average broadband speeds of 75 Mbps for 4G and 639 Mbps for 5G, providing participants seamless connectivity throughout the event.

DITO’s commitment to expanding network coverage in Cebu, the Philippines’ second-largest metropolitan area, further underscores its dedication to bridging connectivity gaps. With over 150 base stations in operation and plans for additional expansion, DITO is poised to provide network service to over 880,000 people in Cebu, enhancing the event experience for all attendees.

Celebrating youth, sportsmanship, and national pride

Carla Rodriguez, DITO’s Regional Sales Director, expressed the company’s excitement and pride in being a co-presenter for Palarong Pambansa 2024. “This event holds a special place in our hearts as we celebrate the spirit of youth, sportsmanship, and national pride,” Rodriguez noted. As a young telco, DITO eagerly supports the athletes, coaches, and guests participating in the country’s largest sporting event.

The theme for Palarong Pambansa 2024, “Beyond Sports,” highlights the event’s broader significance in celebrating and exploring Filipino heritage and culture. The event is not just about competition; it is a platform for honoring the Filipino people’s collective achievements and diverse talents.

As the nation comes together to celebrate the brilliance of Filipino youth athletes, DITO’s contributions will undoubtedly enhance the spirit of sportsmanship, national pride, and community building. Check out what’s new from DITO Telecommunity by following them on Facebook and Instagram. Don’t forget to be the first to experience the latest deals, promos, and more!

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

DITO Celebrates “Galing” ng Pilipino at the Palarong Pambansa 2024