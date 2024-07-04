DITO Celebrates “Galing” ng Pilipino at the Palarong Pambansa 2024

DITO Telecommunity renews its commitment to weaving stronger telecommunities and championing Filipino talents across the country as a proud co-presenter of Palarong Pambansa 2024, the largest sporting event in the country. In partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the local government of Cebu City, DITO supports and celebrates the galing of young athletes as they go all out and compete in various sporting events.

Pilipino, ipakita mo ang Galing DITO! DITO champions homegrown athletes in the biggest sports event of the year in Cebu City.

The Palarong Pambansa has gathered young Filipino athletes across the Philippines since 1948. This year’s competition will involve the participation of 12,000 athletes, coaches, and officials in 22 regular sports, one demonstration sport, and four Para Games. Several “firsts” will also mark the historic event, including the addition of dance sports as a regular sport and the inaugural participation of athletes from the National Academy of Sports and the Philippine Schools Overseas. The games, slated to run from July 11 to 15, 2024, will be held in Cebu City.

A celebration of galing, determination, and diversity

The Palarong Pambansa has long been a proving ground for the skills, determination, and sportsmanship of young athletes. This year’s theme “Beyond Sports” boosts the holistic development of the athletes in sport and education, while helping strengthen the bond among athletes, their families, and peers – an endeavor that DITO fully supports.

“We at DITO are always committed to help build a stronger, progressive nation,” said Evelyn Jimenez, Chief Revenue Officer for Consumer Business. “Aligned with the principles behind our GalingDITO campaign, we want to recognize undiscovered talents, champion diversity, and empower more Filipinos to showcase their “Galing.” The Philippines is home to rich natural resources, cultural heritage, and homegrown talents; hence, we aim to put the spotlight on Filipino talent and excellence, especially in this gathering of tremendously talented and spirited young athletes from every corner of the Philippines.” Jimenez added.

More than the gold awaiting victors at the podium, DITO sees the coming together of hearts and talents as the bigger goal of events of this magnitude. “The talent and perseverance of every young Filipino athlete contribute to their personal achievements, but collectively, they will help shape an empowering narrative of unity that will positively influence our nation,” added Ms. Jimenez.

As a co-presenter of Palarong Pambansa 2024, DITO will join DepEd, the Cebu City community and its officials, the athletes, their families, coaches, and trainers in the Opening Ceremony on July 9, 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Exciting activities and exclusive freebies also await event attendees at the GalingDITO Booths. As a ramp-up to the Palarong Pambansa 2024, highly sought-after Pinoy pop boy group ALAMAT, who are GalingDITO Ambassadors, will also have a fan meet on July 7, 2024 at SM City Cebu.

“We’re so happy and honored to be here and take part in this year’s Palarong Pambansa. These activities aim to get DITOzens and Cebuanos into the spirit of the games and spread the celebration of Filipino talent and excellence that our GalingDITO platform fully supports,” Jimenez concluded.

