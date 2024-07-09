CebuDoc Group breaks ground for first level two hospital in Balamban – Balamban Doctors Hospital

On July 7, 2024, CebuDoc Group commemorated a significant milestone by breaking ground on their eighth hospital, Balamban Doctors Hospital. This new facility signifies CebuDoc’s continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare across the province, particularly in Balamban.

The groundbreaking ceremony was a momentous occasion, attended by CebuDoc Group’s President and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, CebuDoc Group’s board members, and Mayor of Balamban, Cebu, Ace Stefan V. Binghay.

Dr. Larrazabal emphasized the importance of accessibility in his welcoming remarks, “Our goal is to continue with our brand and instead of people traveling all the way, we will bring our brand of healthcare here in Balamban. So that they don’t have to travel so far and risk the health of many of the people.”

The ceremony highlighted CebuDoc’s dedication to providing advanced medical services closer to where people live, reducing travel burdens and improving overall healthcare accessibility.

The upcoming 5-storey hospital promises to be a state-of-the-art facility equipped with modern amenities and technologies. It will be the first private hospital in Balamban that has 126 rooms and aims to offer residents access to a wider range of medical services, including essential diagnostics, a fully equipped emergency room, and surgical suites. Addressing specialized needs, the hospital will also feature subspecialty care and a dedicated trauma area. For critical situations, a dialysis unit and an intensive care unit (ICU) will also be readily available. Marking a first for the CebuDoc Group, Balamban Doctors Hospital will house a helipad, allowing for the swift transfer of patients requiring air ambulance services.

This new addition to the CebuDoc network will significantly improve the healthcare landscape in Balamban, offering a wider range of medical services and ensuring timely access to quality care for residents.

Beyond the construction, Balamban Doctors Hospital represents a brighter future for Balamban residents’ health. Mayor Binghay expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the upcoming facility.

“Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right and today, I thank you for bringing the health services and healthcare facilities closer to the people of Balamban and to our neighboring localities.”

He also shared how the hospital is expected to create new job opportunities, boost the local economy, and empower residents to take charge of their health and well-being.

CebuDoc Group’s groundbreaking ceremony for Balamban Doctors Hospital stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare in the region. The hospital is expected to open in two years, serving the community.

With the addition of Balamban Doctors Hospital, CebuDoc Group continues to solidify its position as a leading healthcare provider in the Philippines. Their dedication extends beyond Cebu, with plans to open an eye center in Luzon. This commitment to accessible, high-quality care ensures a brighter and healthier future for communities nationwide.

