Despite stomach illness the night before, USJ-R powered Central Visayas wins in Palaro volleyball opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Region 7-Central Visayas, manned by players from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), escaped with a thrilling three-set duel against CARAGA Region’s Agusan del Sur National High School at the start of secondary girls volleyball competition of the Palarong Pambansa on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the USJ-R Basak Campus here.

The Jaguars, the reigning Cesafi secondary girls champions, defeated CARAGA, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, despite suffering from upset stomach the night before.

Player of the Game awardee Rachel Ann Tecson revealed that they weren’t in their best shape going into their first game.

“Wala gyud mi sa condition kay nag lain among tiyan sa tibuok team pag ka gabie. Wala mi kahibaw kung asa namo nakuha. Pero amo gihapon gihatag tanan sa duwa,” said Tecson.

(We weren’t in our best shape because the team suffered from bad tummy last night. We don’t know where we got it. But we still gave it our all during the game.)

“Ang mindset namo sa duwa kay kalma lang gyud mi kay daghan na among errors. Samot na dili kaayo mi condition tungod sa nahitabo. Pero amo jud gihatag tanan kay importante makadaog mi,” she added.

(Our mindset was to be calm because we had a lot of errors. It didn’t help that we weren’t in good shape because of what happened. But we gave it our all because it was important to win.)

CARAGA went on to win the first set, 25-18.

The Jaguars came alive in the second set by building an 11-point lead, 22-11. They went on to tie the match, 1-1, by winning the set 25-15.

In the deciding third set, both teams fought tooth and nail resulting to multiple lead changes.

CARAGA managed to take a 20-18 lead late in the third but succumbed to crucial errors.

USJ-R of head coach Roldan Potot regained the lead, 23-22.

Julienne Gadingan capped the game as she scored back-to-back aces to seal the hard-earned victory.

USJ-R is under Bracket D. Up next will be games against Region 3, Region 5, and Region 11.

