Mid-rise school building proposed in Brgy. Paknaan, Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A mid-rise school building will be built soon in Brgy. Paknaan in Mandaue City to address the shortage of classrooms here.

Education Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said they are now looking at the possibility of building mid-rise school buildings because of the lack of space that they could use for the establishment of additional public school buildings, a problem that is being shared by the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

A mid-rise school building or a five to 12 storey structure is ideal in densely populated communities, he said.

The one that is being planned in Brgy. Paknaan is a 12 storey building that will accommodate 42 classrooms. It will be built on a 2,000 square meter lot that is located near the Cansaga Bridge. The property is donated by a businessman who is close to the family of Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon.

Ouano-Dizon said that the lot donor is committed to make another donation of 1, 000 square meters if the need arises.

Densing and Ouano-Dizon led an ocular inspection of the area on Wednesday, July 10. They were joined by Provincial Board Member Jonkie Ouano, Mandaue City Councilor Nerrissa Soon-Ruiz, and Opao Brgy. Captain Nixon Dizon.

“We are focusing on the infrastructure as a traditional way of addressing problems of the past. Though we believe that blended learning can help, but face to face classes are still the best alternative,” Densing said.

Classroom shortage

At present, Densing said that the country lacks at least 150, 000 classrooms.

In addition, about 189, 000 school buildings are in need of major and minor repairs.

The shortage of classrooms is also very evident in Brgy. Paknaan that has a population of over 30, 500, according to the 2020 census on population.

“Kuwang kaayo ang classrooms sa Paknaan, considering that it is the biggest barangay in Mandaue having a population of more than 30 thousand. Ang mga elementary ug high school magklase na gani ug 2-3 shifts,” Ouano Dizon said.

