USPF, USC start Shakey’s Super League campaign in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball champion, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, and the runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, started their campaign in the Shakey’s Super League National Invitational women’s volleyball tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

A total of 10 teams comprised of collegiate women’s volleyball squads are competing in the annual pre-season tournament.

To recall, the USPF Lady Panthers bowed out of the tournament early last year after losing to the formidable De La Salle University Lady Spikers, in three straight sets, 14-25, 15-25, 19-25, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, joining them last year was the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars that also got eliminated early in the tournament.

Shakey’s Super League

This time, the Lady Panthers will face eight other teams in National University (NU), University of Batangas, University of Santo Tomas (UST), Colegio De San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Enderun Colleges, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, Xavier University, Team Soccsargen, and Far Eastern University (FEU).

Yolly Rizarri’s Lady Panthers’ official line-up for the Shakey’s Super League is headed by team captain and reigning Cesafi MVP Ressel Pedroza along with Jolie Montemor, Mary Gwyneth Duran, Liane Valerie Minoza, Alyssa Emboy, Sydney Aliganga, Althea Prencisa, Checelle Bunaq, Leann Soreño, Maria Ysabelle Mijares, Katrina Inot, Dya Hanica Mejos, Niccah Sanchez, Ma. Tes Gloria, and Alaizzah Gallarde.

Meanwhile, the USC Lady Warriors of coach Grace Antigua will be played by Izzy Villaganas, Alla Caputolan, Lorelyn Navaja, Ghanna Suan, Jerusha Atay, Gilda Alo, Abegail Bisnar, Eunice Navarro, Jolly Velasquez, Windifie Sasing, Phoebe Astilla, Jearl Lapitan, Alyssah Diez, Rhaven Saladaga, Danielle Cuizon, and Nova Seledio.

USPF will go up against FEU this afternoon at 4 p.m., while USC played against the Colegio de San Juan de Letran earlier in the day.

