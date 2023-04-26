Mandaue school adopts measures to keep classrooms cooler amid soaring temperatures

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A public school in Mandaue City has adopted measures to ensure that classrooms remain conducive for learning despite the intense heat that is now being experience in Cebu and the rest of the country.

In Ibabao-Estancia Elementary School, additional ceiling fans were installed in classrooms that are located on the ground floor of school buildings to ensure the comfort of the learners.

Curtains were also removed and classroom lights turned off to allow fresh air and sunlight to enter the classrooms.

Leaners, who occupy classrooms on the second and third floors, are luckier because the breeze is cooler in their area.

Master Teacher 2 Emilita Infante, the school’s information officer, said that in addition to the measures that they have already adopted, they also encourage the children to bring a mini fan for their use and to apply baby powder on their body.

“Maka-affect gyud sa mga bata [ang init]. Ma distract sila kay alimuot. Sige nalang og pamaypay. Magbutang sila og towel sa luyo unya makalimtan, mao nay makacause sa bronchitis,” said Infante.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, heat index in Cebu was already at 37 degrees Celsius.

Minimize movements

For her part, Nicole Jane Napiere, a Grade 8 student at the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, said she minimizes her movements to refrain from sweating.

“Dili nalang ko maglihok-lihok. Alimuot gyud kaayo,” said Napiere.

Andre Jio Capa, a Grade 10 student at the same school, said that parents had agreed to contribute buy another electric fan for their classroom.

Both Napiere and Capa said that they also bring umbrellas that they could use, especially since they had to go home during their lunch break.

“Grabe ang kainit bisan magpayo’ng mulapos,” Capa added.

The two high school students also expressed hope that the school calendar would be reverted to its original schedule so that students and their teachers could have their break and stay at home during the summer months to prevent overexposure to intense heat.

In 2020, the opening of class opening was moved from June to October as schools also transitioned to blended learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting school year 2021 to 2022 up to the present, the opening of classes was already scheduled in the month of August.

