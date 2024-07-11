CV destroys MIMAROPA by 46 points in secondary boys basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers showed why they’re one of Cebu’s feared high school teams after obliterating Region IV-B (MIMAROPA), 116-70, to grab their first win in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 secondary boys basketball on Thursday, July 11.

The Baby Lancers of multi-titled head coach Jun Pepito destroyed MIMAROPA by leading as much as 50 points, 116-66, at the end game to start their campaign in a dominating fashion.

They already commanded the game from the get-go. Their eight point lead in the first half, 26-18, ballooned to a double digit lead, 28-18.

In the second half, they didn’t look back after erecting a 31-point cushion, 78-47, and stretched their huge lead all the way to the last sound of the buzzer.

Upset stomach

The Baby Lancers staged their lopsided win with six of its players suffering from upset stomach.

Pepito revealed that he and six of his players had an upset stomach on the eve of their game. They suspect it came from their drinking water, which was from their quarters at UV and not from Central Visayas’ billeting quarters.

“Ako ingon sa mga bata nga wala lang gyud kumpyansa, ug amo sad gipakita sa among kontra nga hadlok sad among duwa,” said Pepito.

They will face the SOCCSKSARGEN or Region 12 on Friday.

SOCCSKSARGEN is considered the strongest team in their group, according to Pepito. Thus, they expect a tough game against the visiting squad.

“Di man sila kaayo dagku, pero di man nato matag-an ang duwa. Kumbati lang gyud. Lingin ra ba ang bola,” added Pepito.

