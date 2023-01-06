Tabal to runners: Don’t pressure yourselves, just enjoy the run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Don’t pressure yourself and just enjoy the experience,” this is the advice from the country’s most accomplished female marathoner, Mary Joy Tabal for those running in the Cebu City Marathon 2023 on Sunday starting at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Tabal, the only Filipina marathoner to compete in the Olympics and the longest-reigning Milo Marathon champion served as one of the ambassadors of this Sunday’s race that drew a record 8,362 runners.

Tabal, in an interview with CDN Digital, said that she won’t be competing in the race, but instead will have a forum tomorrow at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu at the race expo for some chit-chat with the participants.

The 33-year-old Tabal said that the 42-kilometer and 21k runners this Sunday shouldn’t put too much pressure on themselves.

Instead, they should enjoy the experience, especially when they get to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) which is one of the major reasons many runners enlisted to join.

“A lot of runners put pressure on themselves because of the cut-off time, the uphill route, the strong headwind, etc. That will only ruin their experience, especially the first-timers. Just enjoy and don’t expect too much,” said Tabal.

“What’s important is once they’re on the CCLEX, they should enjoy the view. It’s the longest bridge in the country, they should enjoy the experience. Don’t think of a lot of things during the run, it will only lead to poor performance.”

A total of 2,125 runners will endure the 42k race, while 4,029 are in the 21k. The 10k category has 1,808 runners while 670 registered in the 5k.

Tabal also pointed out that runners should avoid overthinking and expecting a lot. Besides poor performance, Tabal said that this can cause acid reflux which might ruin a runner’s overall experience.

She added that runners must start getting at least eight hours of sleep days before the race since many runners have a hard time catching sleep on the eve of the run.

For those who can’t sleep before the run, the best thing to do is to elevate both their feet, lay down in bed, and relax.

Also, she advised runners to run with friends or family for a more enjoyable experience.

“It’s better to run with your family or friends to enjoy the experience even more. Knowing Cebu City Marathon, it always has a festive atmosphere, and having someone on your side during the run makes it more fun,” Tabal stressed.

The multi-titled marathoner and SEA Games gold medalist will have her talk tomorrow at 2:00 PM onwards at the Mountain Wing Area of SM Seaside City Cebu. /rcg

