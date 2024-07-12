Maris Racal mi-angkon nga gabuwag na sila ni Rico Blanco

Gipahibaw ni Maris Racal nga nagbuwag na sila sa Rivermaya vocalist nga si Rico Blanco ug gi-klaro niya nga walay third party sa ilang panagbuwag.

Mitulo ang luha ni Maris atol sa press conference sa Star Magic Spotlight karong adlaw nga Biyernes sa dihang gipangutana siya kun kumusta na sila ni Rico ug wala bay nahimo nga problema sa ilang relasyon ang popularity sa ilang onscreen tandem ni Anthony Jennings.

“I’m really scared,” sey ni Maris samtang gahilak.

“Ang dami kasing tanong about him and I’m tired of smiling and nodding. I’m so scared because if I announce it, then it’s real.”

Midungag siya, “Rico and I are over.”

WATCH: Maris Racal has confirmed her split with Rivermaya vocalist and chief songwriter Rico Blanco in a Star Magic press con today, July 12.

“It’s fresh. It’s been a few weeks. It’s the loneliest, emptiest weeks I’ve ever experienced in my life… Wala akong short answer for it. Hindi ko rin siya malabas ng isang statement lang kasi hindi gan’un kadali. Sobrang complicated niya na situation.”

‘Our universe was so beautiful’

Apan bisan pa man sa pagtapos na sa ilang lima ka tuig nga relasyon, miingon si Maris nga “[it was] so beautiful and so full of love.”

“Rico and I, our universe was so beautiful. It was so full of love, laughter, music, everything… its spontaneity, everything. Sa five years namin together, we were always on the same page. Always on the same page. But I don’t know what happened to me.”

Apan bisan pa man niini, miingon si Maris nga midisisyon siya sa pagdawat sa mga kabag-ohan ug sa paghangop sa “new perspective in life” nga gidawat usab ni Rico “like a man.”

“Maybe I turned to the next page, saw a new perspective sa life. I had visions of who I want to become, how I want to evolve. I’m so curious about the world. And the truth is I am going through changes. And alam namin natin na ‘yung change it’s either good or bad.”

“But what I hate about change is that it’s inevitable. Hindi mo siya matatakasan. And wala ka nang ibang gawin kundi you have to face it and confront it kasi its been in the back of my head. So yeah, I told Rico about it. I told him my problems, my issues sa buhay and he took it like a man. He took it like a man.”

‘A very difficult talk’

Miingon si Maris nga nag istorya sila si Rico ug midisisyon sila nga tapuson na ang ilang relasyon.

“It was a very difficult talk ‘cause I love him so much. I love him and he loves me. But I have so many questions about my life.”

“And how would I go on sa buhay with him when I have so many questions about me, my sense of self,” dugang niya.

“It was so difficult but it was a very polite separation. And to the very end of our relationship, it was still full of love, full of understanding. And Rico is one of a kind.”

Samtang emosyonal kaayo, miingon si Maris nga kinahanglan niya nga atubangon ang iyang mga problema ug ang mga kausaban sa iyang kinabuhi.

“If could only I could skip through my twenties, you know. But I can’t. I have to face it. I have to sit with my feelings and acknowledge my changes.”

No third party

Sa maong presscon, miingon si Maris nga mao na kadto ang katapusang higayon nga iyang hisgutan ang ilang panagbuwag ni Rico.

Iya usab nga gi-awhag ang publiko nga dili na lang unta mobuhat og bisan unsa nga speculations kabahin sa ilang panagbuwag.

“This is the last time I will talk about it. Since while we’re at it, I really like to humbly ask the public to look at us, Rico and I, with understanding and love because we’re both grieving.”

“Please don’t direct your hate towards Rico because he’s too precious for that. If you guys are ready to throw some punches, I’m willing to take them.”

Iya usab nga giklaro nga walay kalabutan si Anthony sa ilang panagbuwag ni Rico.

“Anthony is out of the picture. It’s just me and Rico.”

“If I could still talk to him everyday, I would… ang hirap lang mag-pretend, ang hirap din mag-construct ng sentence na alam mo namang totoong hindi ka okay.”

Miabot og lima ka tuig ang relasyon nila ni Maris ug Rico. Apan niadto lang Hunyo 2021 nila kini giangkon sa publiko.