Maris Racal on being a fur mom: ‘He saves my sad days’

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Dogs seem to possess that special skill to affect human emotions.

This was shared by singer-actress Maris Racal who is now a fur mom.

The 23-year-old actress shared her excitement with her Instagram followers on Friday, September 3.

“im gonna be a mom huhu 🐾,”she captioned the video.

Parts of the video clip show that she was on her way to fetch the puppy from a friend’s house.

She named him “Shoto.”

At the end of the clip, she also shared that it was Shoto’s first time to meet his dad, which fans assumed to be Racal’s boyfriend Rico Blanco.

She also posted a series of photos with Shoto.

“im now finally a fur mom.

i love him so much. he saves my sad days. sobrang love ko to kahit ayaw niya i smother ng love and cuddles. i only get to hug him for 5 seconds and then he’s off to his activities. Mana sakin? ems. haha. Seriously, his personality is something else.

Ugh I love you Shoto!!!,” she captioned her photos with her new dog. /rcg

