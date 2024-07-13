Senate: Arrest Alice Guo, others

MANILA, Philippines — An arrest order has been issued by the Senate against Tarlac town Mayor Alice Guo and seven others after they skipped the July 10 hearing – despite due notices – of the committee on women probing into illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos).

The arrest orders of the Guo and the seven others had been signed by Panel head Senator Risa Hontiveros and Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

The arrest orders issued were for Guo, her family members Sheila Guo, Wesley Leal Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, and Seimen Guo, her suspected mother Wen Yi Lin, her accountant Nancy Gamo, and alleged authorized representative of Pogos Dennis Cunanan.

Copies of the official arrest orders were shared with the media by Hontiveros’ office on Saturday, July 13.

According to Hontiveros’ office, the arrest orders were signed late Friday afternoon.

Based on the arrest order for Guo, her refusal to appear before the Senate “delayed, impeded, and obstructed” the inquiry into the reported violation of human trafficking, serious illegal detention, and physical abuse and torture in the premises of an internet gaming licensee of the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation.

Hontiveros explained that “the issuance of the arrest order is only the first step to making Mayor Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping accountable to our laws.”

“Sa dami ng kasinungalingan at posibleng krimen ni Mayor Alice at ng lahat ng sangkot sa Pogo, this is not merely procedural. This arrest order upholds the mandate of the Senate to safeguard the well-being of Filipinos,” she said in a statement later Saturday.

(Of all the lies and possible crimes of Mayor Alice and all involved in Pogo, this is not merely procedural. This arrest order upholds the mandate of the Senate to safeguard the well-being of Filipinos.)

“Patuloy naming hinihintay sa Senado ang kanyang pagdalo sa susunod na hearing, kasama na ang lahat ng taong nasa listahan na cited in contempt,” Hontiveros also said.

(We continuously wait in Senate for her to attend the next hearing, together with all others in the list who were cited for contempt.)

“Magpakita na kayo. Hindi mabubura ng inyong pagtatago ang katotohanan,” she added.

(Show up already. Your hiding will not conceal the truth.)

