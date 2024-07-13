Cebu City policemen receive new rifles, patrol cars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Cebu City have been given additional firearms and patrol mobile cars by the local government unit with the goal of enhancing their efforts to combat criminal activities and maintain a peaceful city.

A total of eight new patrol cars, 56 assault rifles, and four sniper rifles were handed out to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Friday morning, July 12, 2024.

The turnover ceremony was held at the Cebu City Plaza Sugbo and was attended by prominent officials including Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Councilor Philip Zafra, as the chairman of the committee on public order.

Also in attendance were Police Brigadier General Anthony Abellana Aberin, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), and Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, city director of the CCPO.

Garcia handed over the new firearm equipment and mobility assets to the police personnel and highlighted that their arrival were very timely, considering that Cebu City was hosting the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Dalogdog, for his part, expressed their gratitude to the local government for providing the city’s law enforcement unit with equipment that would make a significant contribution to their daily operations.

“Kami sa Cebu City Police Office mapasalamaton sad mi kay kami ang end user sa maong mga gidonate nga walo ka mobile patrol vehicle ug kaning 60 long firearms, upat adto mga sniper rifle,” he said.

(We at the Cebu City Police Office are grateful because we are the end user of the donated 8 mobile patrol vehicles and these 60 long firearms, 4 of which are sniper rifles.)

Police visibility, high-end weapons

Dalogdog emphasized that the additional patrol cars and rifles would enable them to further intensify their police visibility and equip their officers with high-end weapons that would be used for their duties.

“Dako kaayo na siyag tabang, labi na sa atong anti-criminality program. Labi na sa mga mobile patrol nga gidonate sa atoa, dako kaayo ni siyag tabang sa atoang pag-itensify sa atoang police visibility kay kahibalo man ta, kaning police visibility, usa ni siya sa atong mga proactive measures nga makadeter gyud ni siya sa commission of crime. So aside from that, katong mga firearm pud nga giturnover sa atoa, at least maequip atoang mga PNP personnel,” he said.

(These would be a big helt, especially to our anti-criminality program. Especially to our mobile patrol vehicles that have been donated to us, that would be a big help in intensifying our police visibility because we know that this police visibility, this is one of the proactive measures that can deter in the commission of crimes. So aside from that, those firearms that were turned over to us, at least our PNP personnel can be equipped.)

The city director added that the weapons would be turned over to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit and the City Mobile Forces Company in order to strengthen their security coverage.

