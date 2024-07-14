cdn mobile

Donald Trump is ‘safe,’ after rally where shots were heard

Agence France-Presse July 14,2024 - 08:04 AM

Donald Trump

Secret Service tend to Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo from Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP)

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – The Secret Service said Republican candidate Donald Trump is “safe” after an incident Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania, which saw him rushed off the stage after what sounded like possible shots were heard.

“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said on X.

Trump is “fine” and being checked at a medical facility, his campaign official said, on the other hand.

“President Donald Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” said spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement.

TAGS: Donal Trump
