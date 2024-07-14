Lawmaker to Sara Duterte: Attend Sona or explain absence

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte was urged by a lawmaker on Saturday to attend President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22 “out of respect.”

According to Tingog Partylist Representative Jude Acidre, this was in courtesy to their camaraderie.

“Out of respect for President Marcos, she should attend. It’s as if they never had any camaraderie. She should not deny this simple courtesy to our President,” Acidre was quoted as saying in a statement.

He added that Sara Duterte should explain her reason for her non-attendance.

“At the very least, she should come clean and explain why she can’t or does not want to attend,” he added.

On July 11, VP Sara Duterte said that she will not attend the Sona, and has appointed herself as “designated survivor.”

In other countries, a designated survivor is an official who is kept apart from other top government officials during a significant event to ensure the continuity of government in case an adverse event occurs.

However, the Philippines does not have a law mandating a designated survivor.

In 2019, former Senator Panfilo Lacson filed a bill which gives the president the power to name one, but as of writing, it is still pending in the Senate.

PALARO NO-SHOW

Vice President Sara Duterte also surprised Palarong Pambansa 2024 organizers when she skipped the opening of the country’s biggest sporting event featuring student athletes in Cebu City on July 9.

Days before the meet opened at the newly-refurbished Cebu City Sports Center, the Vice President told meet organizers that she would attend the Opening Ceremony with President Marcos.

However, VP Sara Duterte opted to skip the ceremony without giving any specific reason but was instead seen lighting candles at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. She told reporters that she would just offers prayers for the success of the weeklong athletic meet.

