Cebu City establishments with stray dogs urged: Get them sprayed, neutered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) has urged all establishments in the city to get stray dogs spayed and neutered through their office.

“Base sa City Ordinance No. 2526, dogs can be impounded but kung gwapo’g lawas atong i-vaccinate, neuter, dayun i-uli kung asa siya gikuha,” DVMF Head, Dr. Alice Utlang told CDN Digital on Sunday.

Utlang said that certain establishments in Cebu City accommodate stray dogs on their premises. Some of these dogs have already been caught, neutered, vaccinated, painted, and returned (CNVPR). One such establishment is located in a business hub of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

“Mao na nga akong i-encourage ang other offices or establishments nga naay mga iro or iring nga mo-contact lang sa atoa nga atong i-ingon ana (CNVPR) ang paghimo,” Utlang said.

After these establishments hand over stray dogs and even cats, they have the option to adopt the animals, Utlang explained. She noted that they chose to CNVPR the animals because she observed that when impounded, they often become sick and lonely, unlike when they are left where they are and seem happier.

Last Friday, during a CNVPR operation near a hospital on Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, some dog owners called her worried that their dogs would be impounded.

She assured that after DVMF personnel ligated female dogs, their owners were guaranteed the dogs would not be impounded but returned to them.

“Kay ang problema man gud nato ron diri sa Cebu City, kaning atong mga iro. Daghan kaayong mga iro nga nag suroy-suroy kay ang mga tag-iya way batasan, mga irresponsible. Pasagdan lang nila ilang iro musuroy… Ang priority nato is babaye, mao manay makaingon nga ang lalaki magsuroy-suroy kay mao may mamiga,” Utlang said.

Although Utlang couldn’t provide the exact count of dogs that underwent CNVPR, she noted there were already numerous cases she couldn’t keep track of.

Earlier, Utlang said that the DVMF will no longer be impounding healthy stray dogs.

“Kung mahimo, ang atong goal is to zero dogs nga na impound nato sa atoang facility, kanang dili nindot [nga dogs]. Ang isulod lang nato dinha katong ragyung masakiton, katong tabanganan kay naa naman tay Veterinary Clinic (in her office),” said Utlang.

She emphasized that following local ordinances or national laws could set a positive example globally, showing that Cebu City can peacefully coexist with animals, particularly dogs and cats. /clorenciana

