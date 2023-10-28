Cebu City dads pass ordinance that mandates creation of Animal Welfare Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The need to ensure animal welfare and wellness is now a must in Cebu City.

This after the Cebu City Council passed on final reading during their regular session last October 25 City Ordinance No. 2526 that mandates the creation of an Animal Welfare Council.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the author of the approved ordinance, said the creation of the Animal Welfare Council will carry out policies and guidelines that will ensure the protection and promotion of animal welfare here.

“Makita man gud nato nga sometimes, LGUs do not give much emphasis and importance to the animal welfare of their community,” said Garcia in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Groundbreaking development

Garcia said that the creation of an animal welfare council within the executive branch is a “groundbreaking development” in Cebu City.

“In the past many years, it’s the first time karon nga ang Cebu City Sangguniang Panglungsod, giapil namo sa standing committees ang committee on animal welfare,” he said.

Garcia said he was encouraged to draft his ordinance following the conduct of Animal Welfare Summit here which showed that despite the presence of animal welfare regulations, animals continue to suffer from abuses and neglect.

“We always see these sa news diba? Kaning animal [nga] gidunggab, gituslok, and you know nobody is taking care of it,” the Vice Mayor said.

“I am an animal lover. I am guided by the saying ‘The true measure in a society is taking care of its constituents and how it takes care of the animals’” Garcia added.

Animal welfare

Garcia said that Animal Welfare Council will be placed under the office of Mayor Michael Rama.

“For example, silay mohimo sa policy for stray dogs unsa may ilang dapat buhaton ana. Kining mga policies pwede ni himoan ug executive order ni mayor so that ma-implement dayon or pwede sad himoon namo ug ordinance,” Garcia said.

The Animal Welfare Council will be consist of representatives of non-government organizations and other agencies who will be appointed by Mayor Rama.

Gretel Eleazar, founder of Saving Strays Cebu, said she was “so happy” of the approval of the ordinance and hopes that see the Council start its work as soon as possible.

“It’s a good start. [I am] hoping other cities will follow,” Eleazar said.

