NCR, Calabarzon dominate swim event by raking 21 golds each

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As expected, swimming powerhouses — National Capital Region (NCR) and the Calabarzon (Region 4-A) – emerged as the dominant delegations as the medal-rich swimming event of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 closed its curtain after four days of competition at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Aquatics Center on Sunday, July 14.

In total, NCR emerged as the top delegation and overall champion of the swimming event with 21 gold medals, 20 silvers, and 22 bronzes.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon also hauled 21 gold medals with 11 silvers and 10 bronzes to put them at the second place.

Western Visayas (Region 6) claimed the third spot with a 7-5-4 medal count, followed by SOCCSKSARGEN (Region 12) a 6-5-6 tally, and Region 8 at fifth place with a 4-2-3 count.

On the other hand, the hosts, Central Visayas (Region 7), finished 10th with a dismal zero gold medal with six silvers and six bronzes.

Despite placing second in the overall medal tally in swimming, Calabarzon had two of the winningest swimmers in the meet.

They are Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Albert Jose “TJ” Amaro II.

Mojdeh collected a total of six gold medals and one bronze in the secondary girls division.

Representing Brent International School Manila, she also dominated the 200-meter butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 200m Individual Medley (IM), 400 IM, and the 4x100m medley relay. Besides that, Morjde set two new records in the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke.

Meanwhile, Amaro II completed a sweep in his seven scheduled events. Amaro who won four gold medals in the first three days of competition, added three more in the finale earlier today.

Amaro topped the 4×100-meter medley relay, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle and finished his campaign by ruling three more events in the 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay, and the 50m freestyle.

Despite the gold medal shut out, Central Visayas’ Kacie Gabrielle Tionko (400m IM secondary girls) of Dumaguete City, Boholano Quiel Noreen Pilayre (100m breaststroke elementary boys), Boholana Kleone Mole (800m freestyle) were able to earn silver medals apiece in their final day of competition.

Dumagueteño Aaron Wade Gordoncillo (100m breaststroke secondary boys) contributed a bronze medal.

