PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: Bicolano tanker resets 3 meet records, snags 4 golds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Albert Jose “TJ” Amaro II of CALABARZON is on a mission in Palarong Pambansa 2024.

As of Saturday, the 17-year-old tanker from Bicol who represents San Beda University-Rizal Campus of the CALABARZON delegation, was on track to accomplish his mission to win seven of the seven gold medals in his scheduled swimming events in the Palaro.

So far, he already won four gold medals, with three events remaining in Sunday’s finale of the medal-rich swimming event.

“I was already expecting to break records before pa po mag start yung training naming 11 weeks. Yon po yung goal in mind yong get as much as records kaya ko po makuha. Sana makuha yung 7 out of 7 gold medals,” Amaro II told CDN Digital.

Record breaking fashion

Amaro II bagged the 4×100-meter medley relay in a record breaking fashion. He teamed up with Joart Calderon, Peter Cyrus Dean, and Reinielle Jan Trinidad to win the event.

Prior to that, Amaro II also bagged three gilts in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and the 100m freestyle, making him one of the winningest swimmer in the meet.

On top of that, Amaro also broke the records in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and 4x100m medley relay.

He surpassed his 2023 record in the 50m butterfly with 25.25 seconds, eclipsing the 26.14 erstwhile record.

Meanwhile, he and his teammates shattered the 2023 NCR record in the 4x100m medley relay by tallying 3:58.39, beating the previous 4:00:75 record.

Lastly, Amaro II bested his 100m butterfly record on Saturday by clocking in 56.50 seconds, erasing Jamesray Ajido’s 2023 record of 56.78 seconds.

“I’m confident enough but not confident with the 200m freestyle. Pero I know i can do my best sana makuha ko na bukas,” he said.

