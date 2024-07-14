Central Visayas slips to 5th place as Palaro finale draws near

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The host delegation, Central Visayas (Region 7), experienced a huge setback on the fourth day of Palarong Pambansa 2024, after sliding to fifth place in the medal rankings as of Sunday, July 14.

This mirrors their final position in last year’s competition held in Marikina City.

Davao Region (Region 11) overtook Central Visayas, securing 24 gold medals, 18 silvers, and 21 bronzes.

Central Visayas, which held the fourth spot for two consecutive days, now holds 23 golds, 34 silvers, and 23 bronzes as of 7:30 p.m. on July 14.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is poised to claim the overall championship once again, amassing 61 gold medals, 47 silvers, and 56 bronzes.

CALABARZON (Region 4-A) follows with a tally of 42-32-36 (gold-silver-bronze), while Western Visayas (Region 6) is in third with 39-28-31.

Despite the shift in rankings, Central Visayas athletes, led by standout Asia Paraase, continue to deliver strong performances.

Paraase added to her gold medal haul with a victory in the 1,500-meter run secondary girls, complementing her earlier win in the 3,000m run last Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS DUOS SECURE 2 GOLDS

At the Citigreen Tennis Resort Cebu, the Central Visayas tennis teams clinched two gold medals in the secondary and elementary girls’ doubles events.

Daveaine Therese Gauran and Shara Louise Paliwag of Negros Oriental triumphed over Central Luzon in the secondary girls’ doubles final, winning 8-3.

Meanwhile, Mariet Marie Bolongaita and Rousey Drew Paliwag emerged victorious in the elementary girls’ doubles, also defeating Central Luzon.

LONE GOLD IN TAEKWONDO

Rena Jean Tigmo of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured Central Visayas’ sole gold medal in taekwondo.

Tigmo dominated the bantamweight 44-46 kilograms girls category in the Kyorugi event, defeating Region 10 in the final.

HOMECOURT ADVANTAGE DENIED

Despite competing on their home turf, several top contenders from Region 7 faced elimination.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars boys and girls secondary volleyball squads, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) secondary boys football team, and the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers’ basketball team all fell short in their respective campaigns.

USJ-R’s secondary boys volleyball team was ousted by CALABARZON (Region 4-A) in three sets, while the Lady Jaguars advanced to the semifinals but were defeated by NCR’s Adamson University.

The UV Baby Lancers bowed down to Central Luzon in the basketball quarterfinals, and the Magis Eagles lost to Western Visayas in the football quarterfinals.

STAYING ALIVE

But hope remains for Central Visayas as the Abellana National School (ANS) girls basketball team will compete for the gold medal against NCR on Monday at 11 a.m. at the UV Main Campus gymnasium.

Additionally, four boxers—AJ Basalo, Justine Trazo, Friedrich Locsin, and Cris Ivhan Espina—will vie for gold medals at the Cebu Coliseum at 1 p.m.

The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, reigning Palarong Pambansa elementary football champions, will face Western Visayas in a crucial match at 6:30 a.m. at the SHS-AdC football field in Mandaue City. The winning team will advance to the gold medal round on July 16.

