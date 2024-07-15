‘Pencak Silat’ aims for permanent spot in Palarong Pambansa after years as demo sport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the successful Palarong Pambansa Pencak Silat competition at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, student-athletes, coaches, and officials hope it will be recognized as a regular sport.

According to Emmar Progelia, the national technical official of Pencak Silat, the sport has been a demo sport for five to six years already, since its debut in 2017 at the Palarong Pambansa.

“Hoping and praying po na kami ay hopefully ma-recommend and to be recognized as one of the regular sports in Palarong Pambansa because for the past almost six years na nag-serve ang Pencak Silat way back 2017,” said Progelia.

He also emphasized that the Pencak Silat officials have already done their best to improve the sport, including innovations such as upgraded protocols and safety gear to meet the standards of the Palarong Pambansa guidelines.

“I am very confident that we did our best to make the competition better and I’m sure for now such as, sa ating innovations na ginawa to meet the standard of a Palarong Pambansa guidelines,” he added.

Progelia also told CDN Digital during the interview that there are still certain requirements, such as documents, that need to be submitted to apply for regularity to the Palaro board for further assessment and evaluation of the sport.

“May mga certain requirements napo kailangan kaming epasa na mga documents to apply for a regularities, so hopefully ma meet po namin yun maipasa in due time and then siguro magkakaroon na sila ng assessment sa amin or evaluation,” added Progelia.

Meanwhile, the gold medalists of this year’s Palarong Pamabansa Pencak Silat competition also expressed their excitement about the possibility of it becoming a regular sport.

“Kanang kani among sport man gud [Pencak Silat] bisan demo sports ni siya kay lisod mn jud kaayo ni siya kay syempre martial arts, wala may dali na martial arts, need jud nimo trainingan. Dugo’t pawis gyud among gena kuan ani mao na ug mabalitaan namo nga ma regular sport na ang Pencak Silat puhon kay dako kaayo mig pasalamat ug kalipay kay symepre ang incentives and aside ana, gehimo na siyag regular ba kay kana pa lang happy meh ana na,” said Mark Lazarte Jr. of Soccsksargen.

“Mas maayo jud if ma regular na ang Pencak Silat para ma apil na meh sa lista sa mga medal tally,” said Nicky Abejero of Central Visayas.

According to Progelia, Pencak Silat originated from three founding countries: Indonesia, Brunei, and Malaysia. The Philippines also has it in Mindanao, making it a cultural and indigenous sport.

According to the Philsilat Sports Association Inc., Pencak Silat is a Malay art of self-defense influenced by social, culture, religious and sports context by the ethnic groups in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and in the Southern Philippines. Pencak Silat literally means “ to fight artfully” based on two different words.

It is a full-body fighting form incorporating strikes, grappling and throwing in addition to weaponry. Every part of the body is used and subject to attack. Pencak silat was practiced not only for physical defense but also for psychological ends. /clorenciana

