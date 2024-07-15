Police clearance office in Cebu City to benefit Cebuanos — cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos, especially those in Cebu City, will now have more venues to get their police clearance with the opening of new National Police Clearance Office (NPCO) at the Mabolo Police Station in Cebu City.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that the new office would benefit the public particularly those, who would want to get their police clearance, because they would not have to wait long to get the document.

This is because the new office will be streamlining the process of obtaining the police clearance.

New computers, printers, equipment

Caacoy siad that the office was equipped with computers, printers, and equipment that would help police deliver their services more efficiently to the public.

The shortened processing time is expected to benefit the members of the public and to make the police service system more organized with the help of technology.

“Para ni makatabang ta sa atoang police station pagpanindot, pagpapadala sa atoang serbisyo ngadto sa katawhan dili lang sa area sa Station 4, kung dili sa katibok-an sa Cebu City Police Office,” Caacoy said.

(This is so that the police station can help improve, and deliver our services to the public not only in Station 4 but also to the whole Cebu City Police Office.)

He said that the NCPO was successfully built with the help of the advisory council of Mabolo Police Station as well as other stakeholders.

He also expressed his gratitude for the support they received in building the NCPO in the station.

National Police Clearance Office opens

The NCPO opened last Friday, July 12.

A ribbon-cutting and turnover ceremony was held at the Mabolo Police Station on Friday morning.

The event was attended by various public officials and police personnel including Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, City Director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Also present was Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO Deputy Director for Operations.

Dalogdog’s praise

Dalogdog, for his part, congratulated the personnel of Mabolo Police Station for successfully establishing the first NPCO in the city.

“Unang-una, akong i-congratulate ang Police Station 4. Labi na sa ilang hepe, si Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., sa ilahang successful nga pagbuhat gyud aning National Police Clearance diri sa Police Station 4. Para atong kliyente, atong mga katawhan, dili na maglisod,” he stated in an interview with local media.

(First of all, I would like to congratulate Police Station 4. Especially to their chief, Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., for what they successfully did in this National Police Clearance Office here at the Police Station 4. This is for our clients, our people, would no longer find it difficult [to apply for a police clearance].)

