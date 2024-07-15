CeBlooms share their Biniverse in Cebu experience!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu Blooms almost blew the roof of the Biniverse in Cebu venue last night, Sunday, July 14.

The P-Pop girl group Bini gave their Cebuano Blooms a treat with their sold-out concert.

Bisdak Binis like Colet, Mikha and Aiah gave their fellow Sugboanons a night to remember.

From the long queues to the waiting game for when the Binis take the stage, the Blooms were all out in showing their love to the girl group through their outfits, banners and light sticks.

With that being said, let’s get to meet some of the Blooms as they tell CDN Digital their Biniverse experience.

“The concert experience was great!! As a huge fan of BINI It was really an unforgettable experience, I will treasure the moment jud . I also met new friends and it was fun to be with them during the concert. ❤️

I also gave freebies before the concert started I hope I can give more since I was really surprised perti diay daghana blooms, I could have prepared hundreds of freebies if I had enough time.” — Judy Marie Jimenez, Labangon, Cebu

“It felt surreal. My heart is overflowing with joy seeing my fellow Ceblooms cheering for BINI. I am incredibly proud of the Ceblooms for successfully pulling off the pink and teal ocean. It was an amazing night filled with laughter, cheers, and tears. Pinaka memorable for me ang pag cut sa pink and teal stickers also the instructions together with my ates (tanghulu family) mao to ang fan project sa para sa BINIVERSE Cebu and ang pag distribute pud ato sa ceblooms.” — Jessel Ann M. Piamonte, Mandaue City

“It was fun, and I know a lot of blooms that are waiting for this moment to come, seeing the individual faces in excitement to meet our bias. But I also felt sad for those blooms that got scammed. But I know this is not the last, and I am waiting for more Bini concerts. Also, I enjoyed buying some merchandise and getting some free banners or pictures of my bias. For Bini’s, we love you so much!!! See you next time! 🌸💖♾️ #BINI,” —Vonny Ragasajo Setrina, Cebu City.

“As a proud BLOOM, it’s a wholesome experience to be part of Biniverse Cebu last night. It’s my first time attending a concert and lahi ra kaayu sa feeling. Proud kaayu ko sa BINI sa ilahang achievements labaw na sa akong Bias nga si Aiaha which also came from my hometown, Lapu-Lapu City. Worth it kaayu bisag basa kaayu sa uwan after sa concert kay nakita nako sila tanan🥹 I also meet a new BLOOM friends who gave me friendship bracelets. Lipay gyud kaayu ko, as Gwen said last night “this is now part of my core memory” the overall experience and production is a ten out of ten for me grabe. Congratulations to the organizer and the whole team of Biniverse Cebu🫶”— Limart A. Bering, Cebu City.

“It was really fun and worth it🥹❤️ It feels surreal to see them perform live. I still really can’t believe that I have witnessed their talents, vocals, visuals and dancing and their charisma on stage it was really on fire🔥😭🫶🏻 I was so thrilled when they performed their solo prod and expressed themselves through music and dancing💗🌸 I can say BINI really fits the title of being the Nation’s Girl Group💗❤️‍🔥🌸 Overall experience 1000000/10 💗💗💗💗. OMG na feel kaayo nako imong ka happy right now ay na gekan pa yesterday. Wala gehapon nahubas and that’s nice 🥹💗.” — Allykeine Barcelo from Negros Occidental, but studying here in Cebu.

Bini fans, with their shared passion and support, have built a vibrant, joyful community. Each story and experience adds to the Biniverse’s rich memories. As it grows, one thing is clear: Bini’s fans will always shine brightly, welcoming new members and cherishing old memories.