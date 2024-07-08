BINI Aiah nihangyo nga respetaran ang iyang ‘personal time’

Nihangyo si Aiah Arceta sa BINI sa publiko nga respetaran ang “personal time and humanity” sa mga celebrity human siya ug ang iyang mga bandmates nakasinati og usa ka “disturbing nga encounter” sa usa ka lalaki nga mao rag nisuway og halok niya sa usa ka lounge bar sa siyudad sa Sugbo.

Sa iyang Instagram Stories, nialarma si Arceta human usa ka AJ Fernan nisuway pagpaduol sa iyang nawong sa BINI singer didto sa usa ka bar kuyog ang iyang mga kauban nga nagunwind human sa “BINIverse” concert.

BASAHA POD NI:

BINI Aiah calls for respect for ‘personal time’ after fan incident in Cebu

Lauren Dyogi issues appeal to respect BINI’s personal space: ‘Tao rin sila’

Bini Aiah miuli sa Subgo, nag-island hopping

Usa ka video sa maong insidente dali ra kaayo nikatap sa social media diin makit-an nga navisibly shocked si Arceta ug nidali kini og palayo sa maong lalaki.

“I appreciate and am grateful to everyone who has been so kind, understanding, and patient with me. I am blessed to have people like them, and I hope we can continue to have eyes that can see the good, mouths that can speak what’s right, and ears that can listen and understand,” matud pa niya.

Niingon siya nga niuli siya sa iyang hometown sa Cebu para modestress ug moenjoy sa oras niya sa pamilya ug sa iyang mga higala. Apan nadisappointed siya sa dihang dunay uban nga mga tawo nga wa mosabot niya sa iyang “need for privacy and personal time.”

“However, there were still times when other people would not understand the need for privacy and personal time. Some would directly run up to me, grab a photo even while I was eating), post it in real-time, use my face, and post it on pages or places for the sake of clout and publicity without my consent, and worse, some would even include the real-time location, which I don’t think is safe,” matud pa niya.

BASAHA POD NI:

Meet the BINI Bisdak beauties

‘Safety first’: BINI stops Independence Day performance due to unruly crowd

BINI teams up with K-pop producers for ‘Cherry on Top’

Sa iyang post, giclarify ni Arceta nga samtang mapasalamaton siya nga daghan na nga mga tawo ang “slowly learning more about [her]” ug sa BINI, apan niapela gihapon siya nga respetaran siya.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like taking pictures with others, and I enjoy meeting people who are as passionate as we are in the world of music and entertainment,” matud pa niya. “But I just hope that people also see and respect us as human beings. We don’t always get to go out lately because we have been busy with work, and the least we can ask for is for others to respect our personal time and our humanity.”

Ang miyembro sa BINI nipahinumdum sa iyang mga followers nga mas “kinder with their words and actions” nila ilabi na sa social media, samtang iyang gipoint out nga unsa kini makapapektar sa usa ka tawo.

“You never know how much it could take a toll on somebody and affect them on a daily basis. I hope we can fill this world with love, respect, and positivity,” matud pa niya.

Nipost si Arceta pipila ka adlaw human ang Star Magic head nga si Laurenti Dyogi nipahinumdum sa publiko sa pagrespetar sa privacy ug free time sa P-pop girl group. Ang apela gihimo niya didto sa official social media platforms sa BINI.

Gawas pa ni Arceta, ang bandmate niya nga si Maloi nakasinati pod sa parehas nga insidente human kini siya gitapok-an sa mga fans samtang nangaon siya kuyog ang iyang pamilya sa usa ka kan-anan didto sa Batangas. Wa pa hinuon nipost sa iyang reaksyon sa maong insidente si Maloi, samtang napublish na ni.

Si Aiah Arceta kay gipanganak nga Maraiah Queen Arceta. Nihimo siya sa iyang debut isip main rapper, vocalist ug visual sa BINI sa Hunyo 2021. Gikoronahan siya isip Ms. Silka Philippines niadtong 2018 usa pa siya niapil sa Star Hunt Academy sa ABS-CBN, diin siya nihimo sa iyang official nga debut.