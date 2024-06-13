Meet the BINI Bisdak beauties

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With their hit songs “Pantropiko,” “Karera,” and “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” the nation’s rising pop girl group BINI has been taking social media and music platforms by storm. Their magnificent visuals and superb vocals have captured hearts everywhere, which has boosted them to the music charts in recent months.

Did you know that among the eight talented members, three are from Central Visayas? These BINI Bisdak beauties have become beloved icons for Cebuanos, Boholanos, and Visayans alike. Let us know more about these BINI members as we prepare for their upcoming concert in Cebu.

BINI Aiah

Originating from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Maraiah Queen Arceta, popularly known as “Aiah,” joined the Star Hunt Academy at the age of 18 back in 2018 and was declared a trainee in 2019.

Before her journey in Star Hunt, she won several beauty pageants and earned the title of Ms. Silka Philippines 2018, positioning her as the “face card” of the girl group.

On October 10, 2020, Aiah graduated from the Star Hunt Academy Girl Trainees, becoming one of the final eight members to do so. She was then announced as an official member of the idol group BINI, where she now serves as the main rapper.

BINI Colet

Having a pet name ‘Anger’ that was bestowed on her by her fans because of her funny “angry” skits on her live video broadcasts online, BINI Colet, birth name Maria Nicolette Vergara, is a 22-year-old stunner from Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Colet is the second-eldest member of the pop girl group, after Aiah, and entered the Star Hunt Academy as a trainee in early 2019.

Music is not new to Colet. Her father was a singer and drummer. During her debut in BINI, she was assigned to be the Filipino girl group’s main vocalist, lead dancer, and lead rapper.

BINI Mikha

Mikhaela Janna Jimenea Lim, popularly known by fans and followers as BINI Mikha, is the red-haired rapper and visual head of the newest pop girl group, BINI. At 20 years old, Mikha not only serves as the main rapper and visual alongside Aiah but is also a dancer in the group.

In a recent interview with TV personality Karen Davila, she disclosed that she was born in Cebu. However, her family frequently moved, relocating to Laguna and eventually settling in Cavite, where she spent her formative years.

“I was born in Cebu tapos from then on palipat-lipat kami ng lugar, pag tina-tanong kung saan ako nanggaling, hindi ko din po alam,” she jokingly expressed.

With Aiah’s dynamic rap skills and Mikha’s captivating presence, BINI continues to shine brighter than ever. As proud Bisdaks, their roots in the Visayas add an extra layer of pride for their fans from the region.

Fans and followers can look forward to more incredible performances and heartwarming moments from these talented BINI Bisdak beauties. Keep cheering for BINI as they take the world by storm, one dazzling performance at a time!