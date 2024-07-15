RTVM to direct Bongbong’s 3rd Sona – Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the nation address (Sona) will be directed by the Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), said the Palace on Monday.

“RTVM just like last year,” Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Malacañang reporters.

Asked if there was a specific individual director, Garafil responded that there were no particular names.

As Garafil stated, Marcos’ Sona in 2023 was also directed by RTVM staff, meanwhile, it was then-Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications Paul Soriano who directed Marcos’ first Sona.

The state-owned RTVM regularly covers and televises Marcos’ events.

Marcos will be delivering his third Sona on July 22 at Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

A total of P20-million was set as the budget for this year’s Sona.

The House of Representatives also banned outfits with derogatory words or political messages in the address.

