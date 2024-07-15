RTVM to direct Bongbong’s 3rd Sona – Palace
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the nation address (Sona) will be directed by the Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), said the Palace on Monday.
“RTVM just like last year,” Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Malacañang reporters.
Asked if there was a specific individual director, Garafil responded that there were no particular names.
As Garafil stated, Marcos’ Sona in 2023 was also directed by RTVM staff, meanwhile, it was then-Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications Paul Soriano who directed Marcos’ first Sona.
The state-owned RTVM regularly covers and televises Marcos’ events.
Marcos will be delivering his third Sona on July 22 at Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.
A total of P20-million was set as the budget for this year’s Sona.
The House of Representatives also banned outfits with derogatory words or political messages in the address.
ALSO READ:
Sara says she is a ‘designated survivor’, will skip Marcos’ SONA
Sona Day: What happens on that day besides the President’s speech?
‘Real’ rice program: President Marcos urged to tackle this in SONA
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.